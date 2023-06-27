AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Abbott focuses on property taxes as he announces second special session

todayJune 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Special Session No. 2, calling lawmakers back to the Texas Capitol “to provide lasting property tax cuts for Texans,” according to a press release. The special session begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Texas House and Senate approved separate property tax plans but did not come to an agreement during the first special session.

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan sent out a memo to members telling them to plan to convene Wednesday at 11 a.m. in anticipation of being called back immediately. On the first day of the first special session, the House passed Abbott’s preferred property tax and border bills – the other and less talked about item on the session’s agenda – leaving the Senate with only two options: take it or leave it.

Governor Abbott issued a statement saying, “Unless and until the House and Senate agree on a different proposal to provide property tax cuts, I will continue to call for lasting property tax cuts through rate reductions and working toward eliminating the school property tax in Texas. Special sessions will continue to focus on only property tax cuts until property tax cut legislation reaches my desk.”

On the first day of the first special session, the House passed Abbott’s preferred property tax and border security bills – the other and less talked about item on the session’s agenda – leaving the Senate with only two options: take it or leave it.

The House bill would use $12.3 billion of available Texas dollars to reduce property taxes, by “compression.” In the following 30 days, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stood firmly on the Senate’s promise to Texans to raise the homestead exemption – the amount of a home’s value that taxpayers can write-off from their tax bill.

Last week, senators unanimously passed the most expensive property tax relief package yet. Bettencourt’s Senate Bill 26 would spend more than $18 billion of the state’s budget surplus on three different mechanisms aimed at lowering property tax bills, adding another $400 million to the previous plans.

Abbott’s property tax cut plan is backed by 40 homeowner, consumer, and business organizations across the state, as well as leading tax police groups Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, Americans for Tax Reform and Texas Public Policy Foundation, the release said.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

judge-hears-arguments-over-whether-to-move-trump’s-hush-money-case-into-federal-court
insert_link

National News

Judge hears arguments over whether to move Trump’s hush-money case into federal court

(NEW YORK) -- A federal judge seemed disinclined on Tuesday to allow former President Donald Trump to move his criminal prosecution in New York into federal court. "The act for which the president has been indicted does not relate to anything under the color of his office," Judge Alvin Hellerstein said toward the end of a nearly three-hour hearing. The judge said he would issue a written ruling. "I intend to […]

todayJune 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%