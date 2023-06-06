Abbott signs bill regarding catalytic converter thefts

AD

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that creates new criminal offenses surrounding the theft of catalytic converters. Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Bill 224 – known as the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act – which was designed to address the spike in catalytic converter thefts across the state. Thefts of this kind have increased 1,200% from 2019 to 2021, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

According to Abbott, “These catalytic converter thefts have increased substantially in the past few years. Catalytic converter thefts have become an organized and often violent crime.” Abbott went on to say that his signing of the bill will offer increased criminal penalties for offenses involving catalytic converter thefts as well as to create a new criminal offense for unlawful possession.

The law honors Harris County Deputy Sheriff Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed while off-duty on March 31, 2022. Almendarez was attempting to stop three men from stealing the device from his vehicle. Almenddrez’s wife was with Abbott as the governor when he signed the bill.

The law bumps up the punishment for stealing a catalytic converter to a felony offense and increases the penalty if the actor uses a firearm when stealing a device.

The bill also states that if someone is in possession of two or more catalytic converters, law enforcement will presume they were acquired unlawfully unless that person works in a profession where having these devices around is typical – for example, a dealership or an automotive repair shop.

Catalytic converters contain valuable, precious metals – such as rhodium, palladium and platinum – which can be worth thousands of dollars.

Similar bills were filed this legislative session – including SB 432 by Senator Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston and SB 465 by Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston – hoping to target the rise in catalytic converter thefts. Those two bills were combined to make SB 224 in a bipartisan effort to ensure the bill would pass, per a press release.

“No pride of authorship, let’s get the job done,” said Senator John Whitmire, D-Houston, according to a press release.

