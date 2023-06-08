AD
Ace Frehley & Night Ranger headlining Gettysburg Bike Week

todayJune 8, 2023

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Night Ranger are booked to perform at Gettysburg Bike Week, happening July 6-9 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Frehley will kick off the performances at the All Star Events Complex Friday night, with Night Ranger booked for Saturday. 

Gettysburg Bike Week is considered one of the premier motorcycle rallies in the country. It features four days of motorcycle-related events, including an antique bike show, The Moto Mountain Stunt Show and plenty of rides, like the third annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride. 

More info on Gettysburg Bike Week can be found at gettysburgbikeweek.com.

Night Ranger is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary on the road, with their next show happening Friday, June 9, in Marietta, Ohio. They will also join Bret Michaels on his Parti Gras tour, kicking off July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at nightranger.com.

Frehley’s next show is set to go down June 30 in Kokomo, Indiana. A complete list of shows can be found at acefrehley.com.

