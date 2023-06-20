AD
Aerosmith announces career-spanning ‘Greatest Hits’ set

todayJune 20, 2023

UMe/Capitol Records

Aerosmith is ready to start their goodbye to the road later this year, and now they are looking back at their career with a new compilation of their biggest hits.

The band just announced they’ll be releasing an “ultimate” Greatest Hits collection, which will be released in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe limited edition set to be sold exclusively through the Aerosmith store. It will feature 44 tracks, including such classics as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” It will also include some rarely seen photos, book-style sleeves, four black-and-white lithographs and more.

The set, dropping August 18, will also be released in a standard CD and LP format, as well as three-CD, two-LP and three-LP deluxe editions. All formats are currently available for preorder at the Aerosmith store and will be available for preorder at all other retailers on Thursday, June 22. 

Aerosmith will hit the road this September on their Peace Out! tour. It kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

