The Gillespie County Farm Bureau, in conjunction with Gillespie County Agrilife Extension, will be conducting its annual Ag Seminar on Thursday, June 8, at the Farm Bureau Pape Events Center, 237 Equestrian Drive.

Registration and a barbecue meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow. For additional information, contact the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension office at (830) 997-3452.

