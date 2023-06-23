AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Albums from The J. Geils Band, Jefferson Starship & more released in quadrophonic sound

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rhino

Music fans will soon be able to enjoy some classic albums like never before.

Rhino is set to release several iconic 1970s albums in quadraphonic sound, or 4.0 surround sound. The latest are The J. Geils Band’s Nightmares…and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle, Jefferson Starship’s Red OctopusAlice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies and Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

All four have been transferred from the original four-track quad mixes, marking the first time they’ve been available in quadraphonic audio in almost 50 years. They are available to purchase on Blu-ray both separately and as a four-album bundle. 

This isn’t the first time Rhino has reissued albums in quadrophonic sound. It previously released The Doobie Brothers: Quadio in 2020 and Chicago Quadio in 2016. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

missing-titanic-submersible-live-updates:-oceangate-co-founder-defends-ceo’s-commitment-to-safety
insert_link

National News

Missing Titanic submersible live updates: OceanGate co-founder defends CEO’s commitment to safety

(NEW YORK) -- All passengers are believed to be lost after a desperate dayslong search for a submersible carrying five people that vanished while on a tour of the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The 21-foot deep-sea vessel, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday morning with a 96-hour oxygen supply. That amount of breathable air was forecast […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%