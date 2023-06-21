AD
National News

Alleged classified documents leaker Jack Teixeira to be arraigned

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking classified documents online, is set to be arraigned in federal court on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Massachusetts native, who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to the national defense.

Teixeira is accused of abusing his security clearance and posting classified documents on social media sites, according to the Department of Justice. Teixeira allegedly revealed the kinds of military equipment the United States was prepared to give to Ukraine, “how the equipment would be transferred, and how the equipment would be used upon receipt,” according to the indictment.

Teixeira was taken into custody in April. He allegedly began posting classified documents online in January 2022, according to the Justice Department.

Teixeira enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, according to his service record, and had top secret security clearance since 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

A spokeswoman for the Teixeira family declined to comment to ABC News last week about the indictment.

Teixeira’s arraignment is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. in Worcester, Massachusetts.

He could face 10 years in prison for each charge if convicted.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

