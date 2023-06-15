AD
Entertainment News

AMC releases trailer to the second season of ‘Dark Winds’

todayJune 15, 2023

Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

On Thursday, June 15, AMC dropped the second season trailer to its acclaimed Indigenous-centered drama series, Dark Winds.

Once again, Zahn McClarnon stars as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, who in season 2 teams up with deputy-turned-private eye Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) “when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect,” according to AMC.

The network teases, “They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.”

The show is based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman and co-produced by McClarnon, Robert Redford and Game of Thrones universe creator George R.R. Martin.

This season also features Star Trek: Picard‘s Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines, “a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake.”

Dopesick‘s Nicholas Logan also stars this season as Colton Wolf, “a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Joe Leaphorn.”

The six-episode second season will debut on AMC and AMC+ in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

