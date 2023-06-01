AD
‘Anchorman’ and ‘Step Brothers’ director Adam McKay dives deep into Hollywood with ‘Death on the Lot’ podcast

June 1, 2023

Background
Hyperobject Industries and Sony Music Entertainment

Adam McKay is best known for comedies like the Anchorman movies, Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, but the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind the acclaimed financial drama The Big Short has taken a turn into the podcast medium with one called Death on the Lot.

The series, which launched its first free episode June 1, takes a look back at Hollywood’s history, and looks into the untimely deaths of superstars like George Reeves and James Dean.

The ‘cast features celebrity guests including actor-turned-Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, James Cromwell and Chuck D, and tracks Tinseltown through its formative postwar years, through the Red Scare of the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement and the crack epidemic of the 1980s.

Its producers tease, “The rules of the road for the next seventy years were being written in real-time, and not everyone would make it out alive. This is the story of how Hollywood sold us on a new American Dream, and left a few unlucky stars holding the bag.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

