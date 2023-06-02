AD
Entertainment News

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 trailer reveals how Aiden lands back in Carrie’s arms

June 2, 2023

Background
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

“You never know what tomorrow will bring” Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw is heard saying in the official trailer for season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That…, which dropped on Thursday, and in her case, it’s the return of John Corbett‘s Aiden Shaw.

Towards the end of the two-minute clip, Carrie’s seen typing an email to Aiden that reads, “Hey Stranger … Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me — Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day … and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing?”

Next, we see the former couple sharing dinner at a restaurant, where he says, “Sitting here with you, it’s like 10 years just… [snaps his fingers].” The two then start laughing.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the partner of Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda, Che — played by Sara Ramírez — believes Miranda is hiding something from her; and Charlotte, played by Kristin Davis, tries to balance motherhood and a career. 

There’s no sign of Kim Cattrall‘s Sex in the City character Samantha in the trailer, although the actress did finally confirm the news that she’ll return for one episode in season 2.

“Happy Pride,” Cattrall shared on her Instagram in honor of Pride Month, along with a Variety headline announcing the news.

Cattrall starred for six seasons on the HBO series Sex and the City — alongside Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

Cattrall reprised the character for a pair of films, but her character was written out of the Max’s And Just Like That… spinoff.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… launches June 22 on HBO and Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

