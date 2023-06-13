Annie Wallace Named Schreiner SAAC Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Judge allows E. Jean Carroll to amend pending defamation lawsuit against Trump
Spencer Platt/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- As former President Donald Trump was being arraigned in Florida Tuesday on charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office, a federal judge in New York dealt him another legal blow. Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed writer E. Jean Carroll to amend a pending defamation lawsuit against Trump to include allegedly disparaging comments he made about her last month after he was found […]