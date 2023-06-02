AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde unveils new album title, cover art + track list

June 2, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Rejoice, Ashley McBryde fans: The wait for a new album is over.

Ashley’s new record, The Devil I Know, is set to arrive on September 8.

Of her upcoming project, the Grand Ole Opry member shares, “When it was time to put together The Devil I Know, my band and I did what we always do: got together in the purple building in East Nashville, played through a bunch of songs and discussed where we wanted it to go. We decided to take all the things that people tend to give us a hard time for and turn it up.”

“We listened to all those opinions and said, ‘I hear you. I understand what you’re saying,'” adds Ashley. “‘But sadly, there’s no room on the record for your opinion. We’ll do what we want.'”

The forthcoming 11-song collection will include the lead single “Light On In The Kitchen,” its title track and “Learned To Lie,” which dropped with Ashley’s album announcement.

The Devil I Know is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track listing for The Devil I Know:

“Made For This”

“Coldest Beer in Town”

“Light On In The Kitchen”

“Women Ain’t Whiskey”

“Learned To Lie”

“The Devil I Know”

“Single At The Same Time”

“Cool Little Bars”

“Whiskey and Country Music”

“Blackout Betty”

“6th Of October”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

