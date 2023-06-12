AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Authorities confirm investigation into alleged abuse of ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos

todayJune 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

After his daughter Shannon made an Instagram post alleging former Good Times star John Amos was the victim of elder abuse, ABC Audio has confirmed investigators are on the case.

Shannon’s post captioned a picture of her and her 83-year-old dad together in November of last year. “Little did we know the challenges that lay ahead,” she wrote.

She continued, “On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad…he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread.”

Shannon expressed, “The past two weeks shattered our world,” noting her father was, “a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.” She added she is “determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

On Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating along with the lead agency, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to ABC Audio that an inquiry is underway.

Calling Amos “a beloved member of our community for many years,” and “an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff’s office,” the Custer County Sheriff’s Office statement noted, “We take allegations of crimes very seriously.”

“We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney,” it continued.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the CBI was unable to provide any additional comments.

The statement noted that Colorado crime statutes do not have an “elder abuse” charge, but a number of “underlying” crimes could be prosecuted, including criminal negligence, assault, robbery and caretaker neglect.

Additionally, there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or older, the investigators said, adding their wishes for a “speedy recovery” to the Roots Emmy nominee.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jennifer-lawrence-spills-the-tea-on-new-comedy-‘no-hard-feelings’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence spills the tea on new comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her upcoming movie, No Hard Feelings, and how she made her way into her big-screen comedy debut. "I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working," Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney last February, said in a new interview with Good Morning America. However, she said the script "was the funniest thing I had ever read." Lawrence, 32, portrays the main character, Maddie […]

todayJune 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%