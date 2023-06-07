AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman shares footage of his album release week

todayJune 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Bailey Zimmerman recently released his highly anticipated debut record, Religiously. The Album. Now, he’s offering fans a glimpse of all that happened during album release week. 

“I can’t thank y’all enough for continuing to show ‘Religiously. The Album.’ so much love and support [heart emoji] being able to release music to y’all is such a blessing [folded hands emoji] so I wanted to show you what it was like during the week it was released,” Bailey shared on Instagram.

The footage features Bailey performing at the 2023 ACM Awards and onstage at various shows, as well as meeting fans and rehearsing backstage.

Religiously. The Album. has earned the biggest streaming country debut of all time, along with the biggest streaming debut of the year across all genres. The title track serves as Bailey’s latest single and is currently number 25 on the country charts.

Bailey’s album release week video is available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-guess-who-drops-video-for-‘plein-d’amour’-track-“headline”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Guess Who drops video for ‘Plein D’Amour’ track “Headline”

Deko Entertainment The Guess Who has dropped a new video for their latest single, “Headline,” the third track released from their upcoming album, Plein D’Amour.  “Headlines are inherently orchestrated, recurring one-liners regurgitated by our media. They are negative in nature and most of the time…. verbatim en masse,” songwriter and lead singer Derek Sharp says of the track. “Something genuine, uplifting and inspiring is the path forward. This dusty old review could use a new headline.” […]

todayJune 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%