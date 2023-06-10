AD
Sports News

Baseball Lands Eight on ALL-SCAC Team

todayJune 10, 2023

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team wrapped up their season with eight players receiving All-SCAC Honors.

2023 All-SCAC Baseball

Gerardo Cardoza – All-SCAC First Team

Aidan Warren – All-SCAC First Team

Brandon Cardenas – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Joseph DiCarlo – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Chance Goins – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Isaiah Hernandez – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Devin Hooper – All-SCAC Honorable Mention

Adam Sanchez – All-SCAC Honorable Mention 

To view the full All-SCAC Baseball Team (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

