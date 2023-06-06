Baseball Takes Series Against University of Dallas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team wrapped up their season by winning two out of three of their home conference games against the University of Dallas.

The Mountaineers were at home to close out their season with a three-game SCAC series against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

GAME 1 (SCH 7 – UD 8)

The series opened with a intense high scoring battle from both sides. The Mountaineers trailed for the majority of the game after the Crusaders scored five unanswered runs through five innings. However, a dramatic Grand Slam from junior, Aidan Warren, cut the deficit to just one run heading into the 8th inning. Unfortunately, the Crusaders responded with three runs of their own at the top of the 8th that gave them enough of a cushion to outlast Schreiner’s final push in the 9th inning where they would come up just short after scoring two more runs.

On the mound, it was Fito Mendez, who would be credited with the loss, moving his season record to 2-7.

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 7 – UD 6)

The second game of the series featured an incredible hitting performance by Aidan Warren who followed up his Grand Slam in the first game with a 5-5 performance at the plate in which he hit for the cycle with a Home Run, a Triple, 2 Doubles, and a Single. However, the cycle hit by Warren wasn’t the only dramatic thing that happened at the plate for Schreiner. With the game still tied after nine complete innings, an extra 10th inning was required to finally declare a winner. With two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, senior, Isaiah Hernandez, stepped up with a walk-off hit that gave Schreiner the 7-6 victory over the Crusaders.

On the mound, it was senior, Garrett Landin, who would be credited with the win after coming in in relief and closing out the game, moving his season record to 1-0.

Box Score

GAME 3 (SCH 6 – UD 4)

The Mountaineers closed out the series and their season with a 6-4 win on Senior Day. After a phenomal first two games at the plate, Aidan Warren continued his hot hitting with a 2-2 performance that featured a Double and 2 RBI. Also with a strong hitting performance was Gerardo Cardoza and Daniel Garza who both finished 2-4.

On the mound, it was Beau Vealey who would be credited with the win (1-1) and senior, Raine Uecker who would be credited with the save (4).

Box Score