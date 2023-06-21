AD
Billy Idol releasing expanded edition of self-titled debut

todayJune 21, 2023

Capitol/UMe

Billy Idol is celebrating the album that started it all for him. The rocker is releasing an expanded edition of his 1982 self-titled debut, with lots of new goodies for fans.

The new release, dropping July 28, will feature a previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic tune “White Wedding.” In addition, the two-CD set will feature a separate album with a previously unreleased concert, recorded August 12, 1982, at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California. It features performances of such tracks as “Hot in the City,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding” and more.

Billy Idol Expanded Edition is available for preorder now.

Idol is set to perform at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 24, as part of the new supergroup Generation Sex, featuring Idol and Tony James from Generation X, along with Steve Jones and Paul Cook from the Sex Pistols. He’ll also hit the road on a North American solo tour in late summer, kicking off August 27 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

