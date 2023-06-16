AD
Uncategorized

Bob Dylan covers Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic” in Spain

todayJune 16, 2023

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Bob Dylan has plenty of his own songs he can play in concert, but at his show at Plaza de Toros Alicante in Spain Thursday, June 15, he broke out a surprise cover of someone else’s classic. Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Dylan performing Van Morrison’s 1970 track “Into The Mystic.”

While this is the first time Dylan has performed the tune, it’s not the first time he’s covered one of Morrison’s songs, with Rolling Stone noting he’s covered tunes like “Crazy Love,” “Carrying A Torch” and more in the past.

Morrison has also been covering Dylan tracks for years, including “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” which appeared on his 1966 album, Them Again, as well as “Just Like A Woman” and “I Shall Be Released.” In 1998 the pair even toured together. 

Dylan is currently on the European leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. He plays a second night at the Plaza de Toros Alicante on Saturday, June 17. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

