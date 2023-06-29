AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Brad, Darius, Shania + Zac Brown Band to perform on ‘The Fourth in America’

todayJune 29, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

CNN has unveiled the star-studded performance lineup for its annual The Fourth in America special.

Among those performing are country music’s own Brad PaisleyDarius Rucker and Zac Brown Band. Other artists include Sheryl CrownAlanis MorissetteDemi LovatoDuran DuranLeon BridgesPost Malone and more.

The television special will be hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris SanchezVictor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

For more information, check out the network’s announcement on Billboard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

