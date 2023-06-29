Brad, Darius, Shania + Zac Brown Band to perform on ‘The Fourth in America’

CNN has unveiled the star-studded performance lineup for its annual The Fourth in America special.

Among those performing are country music’s own Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Zac Brown Band. Other artists include Sheryl Crown, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Post Malone and more.

The television special will be hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

For more information, check out the network’s announcement on Billboard.