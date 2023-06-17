Brad, featuring Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, releases new song, “Hey Now What’s the Problem?”

AD

Brad, the band featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, has released a new song called “Hey Now What’s the Problem?”

The track will appear on the upcoming album In the Moment That You’re Born, which features vocals recorded by late singer Shawn Smith prior to his death in 2019.

You can listen to “Hey Now What’s the Problem?” now via digital outlets.

In the Moment That You’re Born will mark the final Brad album. It arrives July 28. That same day, Brad will also release a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1993 debut, Shame.