AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Bradley Cooper, Rita Ora, Benedict Cumberbatch and more go ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’

todayJune 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Cooper, Grylls – National Geographic for Disney/Jeff Ellingson

Survival expert Bear Grylls is putting a whole new group of celebrities to the test.

National Geographic has just dropped a new trailer to a new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: THE CHALLENGE, in which he’ll put Oscar nominees Bradley Cooper and Benedict Cumberbatch, comic and actor Russell Brand, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, Tony and Grammy winner Daveed Diggs, Rita Ora, Tony and Oscar winner Cynthia Erivo and Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany through their paces in harsh environments all over the world.

The clips show the stars rappelling off of cliffs, dunking themselves off of moving motorboats and — always a classic from former Special Forces soldier-turned-survival show host Grylls — eating gross stuff.

Stars who have survived previous run-ins with Bear include Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Brie Larson, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Gina Carano, and Marvel movie stars Anthony Mackie and Dave Bautista.

The new season of Running with Bear Grylls: THE CHALLENGE kicks off with Bradley Cooper surviving an ordeal in the unforgiving canyons of the Wyoming Basin on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic channel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘wednesday’-star-jenna-ortega-ditching-romance-for-“horror”-in-season-2
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega ditching romance for “horror” in season 2

Netflix Hold onto your spooky hats, because Wednesday Addams is about to take a chilling turn in the upcoming season of Wednesday. Star Jenna Ortega spilled the black beans, revealing that a romance between Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy pals is just not in the cards for its second season. During a recent Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning for Variety, Ortega teased the shift in tone for the […]

todayJune 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%