Brendan Fraser, Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper among this year’s Tribeca Festival jury

todayJune 1, 2023

Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival has announced the jurors who will be selecting the winners in 15 categories for this year’s 22nd annual event. Among them will be Oscar-winning The Whale lead Brendan Fraser, Academy Award-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Stephanie Hsu, and Atlanta vet and Creed franchise star Zazie Beetz.

Other members include Chance the Rapper, Glee alumna Dianna Agron, Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo, filmmaker and actor Mark Duplass, The Vampire Diaries Nina Dobrev and The Recruit‘s Noah Centineo.

Founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the 22nd annual Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday, June 7, and runs through Sunday, June 18, in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

