AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Brian May makes surprise appearance at gala performance of ‘We Will Rock You’ in London

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Queen musical We Will Rock You reopened at the London Coliseum this week, and the gala performance featured a special appearance by none other than Queen guitarist Brian May. The rocker rose up to the stage through a trap door in the floor to join the performers for the guitar solo on “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

May shared video of the moment on Instagram, describing it as “just about the greatest gift any guitar player could have.”

“The shot of adrenaline it gives ME is massive – literally knocking the breath out of me,” he writes. “That risky stuff is very similar to jumping off a cliff under a ‘parapente’ wing ( I know, because I’ve done it) or going on the biggest roller coaster in the park (we’ve all done it – right?) – but in this case I’m on my own with no safety net.”

He did add, “[It’s] Not quite so terrifying as playing live on the roof of Buckingham Palace to an audience of half a billion – but not far off.” 

We Will Rock You runs until August 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

disney+-drops-trailer-to-documentary-about-the-late-stan-lee
insert_link

Entertainment News

Disney+ drops trailer to documentary about the late Stan Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Disney+ has revealed the trailer to Stan Lee, the documentary about the longtime Marvel Comics icon, who passed away in 2018 at 95. The coming attraction opens with Lee's cameo in 2008's Iron Man — in which Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark mistakes him for Hugh Hefner — and takes viewers into the origin story of Lee's long career. Lee created or co-created dozens of the world's […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%