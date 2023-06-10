AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band reschedule Washington, DC, show

todayJune 10, 2023

Background
Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band fans in Washington, DC, will have to wait an additional month before they can see them hit the stage.

It was just announced that The Boss’ August 28 concert at Nationals Park has been postponed to September 29, noting tickets to the original show will be valid for the new date.

No reason for the move was given.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour in Europe and are scheduled to play Landgraaf, The Netherlands, on Sunday, June 11. The tour returns to North America with a two-night stand at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at Springsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

