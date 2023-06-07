Bryan Adams & Joan Jett kick off tour in Baltimore

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Bryan Adams kicked off his North American tour in Baltimore Tuesday, treating fans to a 23-song set filled with lots of hits and more.

According to setlist.fm, Adams kicked off the show with the So Happy It Hurts track “Kick A**,” then proceeded to rock the crowd with such classic tracks as “Somebody,” “Summer of 69,” “Cuts Like A Knife,” “Run To You,” “It’s Only Love,” his duet with the late Tina Turner and more.

Of course, there were plenty of ballads, including “Heaven,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” and “All For Love,” which was a collaboration with Sting and Rod Stewart. There were even two requests, “Never Gonna Rain” and “The Boys Night Out,” a song he hasn’t played since 2015.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are opening for Adams on this tour, and while their set was filled with hits, they also took the opportunity to debut some new songs, playing “Shooting Into Space,” “(Make the Music Go) Boom,” “If You’re Blue” and “Whiskey Goes Good” from their just-released EP, Mindsets. The rest of the set was filled with fan favorites, including The Runaways track “Cherry Bomb,” plus classics like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson & Clover,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Bad Reputation.”

The Bryan Adams/Joan Jett tour hits Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 7. A complete list of dates can be found at bryanadams.com.