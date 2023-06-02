AD
'But Here We Are': Foo Fighters release new album

June 2, 2023

Roswell Records/RCA Records

Foo Fighters‘ new album, But Here We Are, has officially arrived.

The 11th studio effort from Dave Grohl and company follows 2021’s Medicine at Midnight and marks the first Foos record following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Following their massive tribute concerts to Hawkins last September, the future of Foo Fighters still remained in doubt until they revealed in a New Year’s Eve post that they intended to continue on as a band. In January, they started to schedule live shows, and in April, they announced But Here We Are alongside the debut of the lead single, “Rescued.”

In sharing the album news, a press release described But Here We Are as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.” Indeed, the lyrics for “Rescued” seemed to be about Hawkins’ death, while subsequently released songs “Under You,” “Show Me How” and the 10-minute “The Teacher” also reflected feelings of grief.

As the Foos continued to announce more concerts and the release date for But Here We Are drew closer, questions remained about who would be taking Hawkins’ place behind the kit. One report claimed that Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron had gotten the gig, though he denied it.

Ahead of their first scheduled show in May, Foo Fighters held a streaming concert revealing Josh Freese, who previously played with bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle and The Offspring, as their new drummer. During the stream, a conversation between Freese and Grohl suggested that the frontman handled drumming duties on But Here We Are.

Foo Fighters’ tour continues Friday in Germany and returns to the U.S. June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Here’s the But Here We Are track list:

“Rescued”

“Under You”

“Hearing Voices”

“But Here We Are”

“The Glass”

“Nothing at All”

“Show Me How”

“Beyond Me”

“The Teacher”

“Rest”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

