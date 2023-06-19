Callioux Theater presents ‘Last Chance Forever Raptor Show’

AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a ‘Last Chance Forever Raptor Show’ as part of its Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the Callioux Theater. The show’s concept was founded by master falconer and veterinary technician John Karger in 1978 and centers around the rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey.

This educational program has now garnered widespread recognition, reaching more than 500,000 individuals annually throughout the United States. One key aspect of the program’s mission statement is to promote a positive change in attitudes towatds species such as hawks, owls, falcons, vultures, and eagles.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. A spokesperson for the show says attendees can anticipate firsthand demonstrations that will help deepen their appreciation of these magnificent birds.

For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD