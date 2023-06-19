AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Callioux Theater presents ‘Last Chance Forever Raptor Show’

todayJune 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a ‘Last Chance Forever Raptor Show’ as part of its Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the Callioux Theater. The show’s concept was founded by master falconer and veterinary technician John Karger in 1978 and centers around the rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey.

This educational program has now garnered widespread recognition, reaching more than 500,000 individuals annually throughout the United States. One key aspect of the program’s mission statement is to promote a positive change in attitudes towatds species such as hawks, owls, falcons, vultures, and eagles.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. A spokesperson for the show says attendees can anticipate firsthand demonstrations that will help deepen their appreciation of these magnificent birds.

For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

City of Kerrville reminds citizens of July 4 fireworks celebration

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind citizens that there will be a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at roughly 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive on Tuesday, July 4. Everyone should be reminded to take precautions accordingly for pets. For additional information, contact the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city's website at […]

todayJune 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%