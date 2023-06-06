AD
Canadian wildfire smoke updates: East Coast skies engulfed in dangerous haze

todayJune 6, 2023

Background
(NEW YORK) — Hazy and dangerous fumes from ongoing Canadian wildfires have engulfed the skies over most of the northeast coast, prompting serious air quality alerts for millions of Americans.

As of Tuesday evening, 17 states have issued those alerts as the thick fumes have blocked the sky and sent people indoors to avoid breathing in the polluted air.

Canadian officials said firefighters are scrambling to put out the blazes in Quebec, where more than 160 forest fires are currently active. The fires are fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions, according to officials.

Here are the latest updates on the situation.

Latest headlines:

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Jun 06, 8:18 PM EDT

Who is at most risk from unhealthy air

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has specific guidance for vulnerable groups if the air quality in their area is deemed “unhealthy.”

While the agency warns that all people will experience adverse side effects from exposure to the unhealthy air it said that those anyone with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, children and the elderly are most sensitive.

Those groups should consider moving all of their activities indoors until the air quality alert is lifted, the EPA said.

Jun 06, 8:03 PM EDT

Northeast covered in haze as forecasters warn of more smoke to come

Millions of people in New York City and other northeast locations scrambled to keep themselves free of the smoky air throughout the day and evening.

The city’s skyline was barely visible for most parts of the day and the smell of the smoke was strong as commuters hit the evening rush.

Large cities with the lowest air quality include New York City, Albany and Cincinnati, a map by Airnow, a website that publishes air quality data, shows.

Another large and dense plume of smoke will be moving down across parts of the Northeast on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

That batch of very dense smoke will push down across the Northeast throughout the day on Wednesday, giving some relief to New England and the Midwest.

-ABC News’ Julia Jacobo, Max Golembo and Daniel Peck

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

