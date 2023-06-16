Carly Pearce’s powerful Chris Stapleton duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” is here

Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton‘s highly anticipated duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” is finally here.

As previously reported, the poignant ballad, which Carly wrote with Shane McAnally and Pete Good, serves as her new single on country radio.

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent,” Carly says of the song. “I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share.”