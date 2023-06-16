AD
Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce’s powerful Chris Stapleton duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” is here

todayJune 16, 2023

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton‘s highly anticipated duet, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” is finally here.

As previously reported, the poignant ballad, which Carly wrote with Shane McAnally and Pete Good, serves as her new single on country radio.

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent,” Carly says of the song. “I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share.”

In announcing the duet earlier this week, Carly said, “Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” is the first preview of Carly’s fourth studio album and follows her latest #1 hit, “What He Didn’t Do.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

