Carson Kirk Named Schreiner SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, Carson Kirk of Schreiner University Men’s Tennis, was named the 2023 Schreiner SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

The SAAC Student-Athlete of the Year award is given to a Schreiner University student-athlete who excels both on and off the field. The recipient will have been a great representative of Schreiner Athletics and will have made a positive impact on campus. The recipient of the award was nominated and voted on by the Schreiner University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

2023 SAAC Male Student-Athlete of the Year – Carson Kirk, Men’s Tennis