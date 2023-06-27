AD
Buck Country Music News

Celebrate summer with Russell Dickerson’s new EP

todayJune 27, 2023

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

Russell Dickerson has dropped his new summer EP, Three Months Two Streets Down.

The project features Russell as a writer on four of its five songs. Tyler Hubbard and Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney also contribute as writers on “Down on the Beach” and “Ride The Wave,” respectively.

“I’ve had these songs for awhile and wanted to do something cool with them – releasing a summer EP just seemed like the perfect fit,” shares Russell. “I like how there’s a track on there for everyone – whether it’s one that makes you nostalgic or more of a feel-good song to blast in your car. So glad I can officially share these tracks with the RD Fam!”

Three Months Two Streets Down is out wherever you listen to music.

To get tickets to Russell’s upcoming Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour this fall, visit his website.

Here’s the Three Months Two Streets Down track list:

“Ride The Wave”

“Down on the Beach”

“Steal My Summer”

“Beauty and the Beach”

“SMR LV” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis has his sixth #1

Courtesy of MCA Nashville Jordan Davis has notched his sixth career #1 with "Next Thing You Know." The romantic ode was written by Jordan, Greylan James, Josh Osborne and Chase McGill, and is his fastest-rising single to date. "This song has been a special one since the day I wrote it with…To Greylan, Josh, and Chase, thank y’all for writing this one the way it needed to be written, which was not the traditional way that leads to […]

todayJune 27, 2023

