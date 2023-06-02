AD
Rev Rock Report

Charlie Watts’ estate launches social media accounts; Rolling Stones remember late drummer on his birthday

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

June 2 would have been Charlie Watts’ 82nd birthday, and to mark the occasion the estate of the late Rolling Stones drummer is bringing him to social media, launching official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Charlie was too modest to embrace social media in his lifetime, so today we invite his fans to celebrate his huge musical contribution to the world of rock ’n’ roll, blues and jazz, and the wonderful man known and loved to the millions of fans around the world,” reads a post shared on the new accounts. “Please follow these accounts, and share your memories of the one and only Charlie Watts, who we miss every day and remember with much love.” 

The post was accompanied by a video clip of Watts performing “Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store,” recorded live in 1978 at Swindon Arts Centre in Swindon, England. 

Members of The Stones also took to social media to remember Charlie.  

Ronnie Wood posted a series of photos with Watts, sharing, “Remembering dear @thisischarliewatts on his birthday Thinking of you my friend,” while Keith Richards also posted some photos, writing, “For my much missed friend, Charlie Watts! Happy Birthday! Love, Keith.” And Mick Jagger shared his own photo, writing, “Happy birthday dearest Charlie. Love Mick.”

Charlie passed away August 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

