AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cher producing horror flick with son Chaz Bono

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cher is taking a stab at horror movies. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the iconic singer is teaming up with her son, Chaz Bono, to executive produce the horror flick Little Bites.

The film will star Krsy Fox as a young widow and mother trying to protect her young daughter from a flesh-eating monster named Agyar by allowing the creature to feed on her body.

Bono, who has appeared in American Horror Story and Curb Your Enthusiasm, will also have a role in the film. The rest of the cast includes well-known horror stars Barbara CramptonHeather Langenkamp and Bonnie Aarons, ﻿along with Elizabeth Caro, who’ll play Fox’s daughter, and Jon Sklaroff as Agyar.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

here’s-your-final-chance-to-visit-dollywood’s-flower-&-food-festival
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Here’s your final chance to visit Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival

Haven't stopped by Dollywood for their Flower & Food Festival yet? Then be sure to do so soon before its final day on Sunday, June 11. The springtime festival offers a stunning array of seasonal blossoms, scrumptious treats, massive mosaicultures, aerial performances and more. Visitors will also get the opportunity to take pictures under Dollywood's signature Umbrella Sky. For more information and to grab tickets, visit dollywood.com. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%