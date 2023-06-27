AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Chicago air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ category as Canadian wildfire smoke infiltrates Midwest

todayJune 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
FILE photo — AerialPerspective Images/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Canadian wildfire smoke is infiltrating the Midwest on Tuesday and the air in Chicago has deteriorated to the Air Quality Index’s “very unhealthy” category.

The AQI in hazy Chicago reached 209 on Tuesday afternoon. Any number over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned in a statement Tuesday, “We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors. For additional precautions, all Chicagoans may also consider wearing masks, limiting their outdoor exposure, moving activities indoors, running air purifiers, and closing windows.”

The worst air quality in the world Tuesday morning was in Wisconsin.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory in effect until Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon the AQI in Milwaukee registered in the “very unhealthy” category.

“The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon on Tuesday, 6/27 and noon on Wednesday, 6/28,” Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources said. “This is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. It is important to pay close attention to the air quality in your area and take action, especially if you don’t feel well.”

Earlier this month the Canadian wildfire smoke drifted toward the Northeast, blanketing New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in a dangerous orange haze and prompting serious air quality alerts in over a dozen states. On June 7 New York City’s AQI hit 484, the highest level on record.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

family-of-ajike-owens-calls-for-murder-charges-after-suspect-charged-with-manslaughter:-‘we-are-deeply-disappointed’
insert_link

National News

Family of Ajike Owens calls for murder charges after suspect charged with manslaughter: ‘We are deeply disappointed’

(OCALA, Fla.) -- The family of Ajike "AJ" Owens, the Black woman who was killed by her neighbor on June 2 in Florida, called on prosecutors to upgrade the charges against Susan Lorincz from manslaughter to second-degree murder during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Lorincz, who is white, has been charged with first-degree felony manslaughter in the death of her neighbor, Ajike "AJ" Owens, a Black mother of four […]

todayJune 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%