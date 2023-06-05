AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Chris Young duets with young fan onstage

todayJune 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Young shared the stage with a special guest in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during his performance of “At the End of a Bar.”

While it wasn’t Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris did invite a young boy to join him onstage for a surprise duet. The video, posted by Chris, captured the pair joining on the chorus of his number-one hit as the crowd cheered in the background.

“Had a little help on #attheendofabar @m10penny you have competition,” Chris captioned the Instagram clip.

Fans also raved in the comments about the surprise onstage duet, with one concert attendee saying, “Amazing show last night!!! This was definitely a highlight..”

“At the End of a Bar” is featured on Chris’ latest album, Famous Friends. The project also spawned the chart-topping single “Famous Friends,” as well as “Raised on Country” and “Drowning.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

cuba-gooding-jr.-scheduled-to-appear-in-court-tuesday-over-alleged-rape
insert_link

Entertainment News

Cuba Gooding Jr. scheduled to appear in court Tuesday over alleged rape

Gooding in court in 2022 -- David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Cuba Gooding Jr. is scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday in Manhattan federal court on accusations he raped a woman he met in a bar 10 years ago. The actor's civil trial is set to begin less than a year after he avoided prison by pleading guilty in a state criminal case that accused him of groping several women. The […]

todayJune 5, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Opening of virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum to include concert and tour

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images The virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum, which will provide a digital library of historical information about the late Grateful Dead star, is set to open June 7, and the occasion will be celebrated in the metaverse. Fans interested in checking out the museum can create their own avatar via Neverworld Metaverse, which […]

todayJune 5, 2023

AD
0%