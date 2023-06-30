AD
Entertainment News

Christie Brinkley responds to “wrinkle brigade” critics

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Christie Brinkley is calling out critics who send her mean messages.

In a post she shared on Instagram with a selfie, the model and actress, 69, addressed what she called “the wrinkle brigade” or commenters with negative things to say about her.

“They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles or anything that they can point to to critique,” Brinkley said. “It must be some form of compensation for some things they are lacking.”

But despite the mean comments that she receives, Brinkley went on to highlight those who uplift her.

“There are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable,” she said. “Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing!”

“Thank you sweet souls,” she added.

In 2020, Brinkley also took to Instagram to share a body-positive message with a throwback post of her 1977 Cosmopolitan magazine cover.

“I remember I was worried that I looked fat,” she said at the time. “I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time.”

“If only the perspective we gain with age that alleviates the worries, could be passed on and absorbed by the younger generation,” she added. “But I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a giant step in the right direction.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayJune 30, 2023

