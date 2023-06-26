AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Fredericksburg gearing up for Fourth of July activities

todayJune 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Fredericksburg’s Fourth of July Parade is set to take place on Main Street on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m., featuring plenty of live music and festivities at Marktplatz. Entries will continue to be accepted through Friday, June 30 via email to fbgparade@gmail.com, or may be dropped off at the Visitor Information Center at 302 E. Austin Street. There is no charge to enter the parade, but all entries must be patriotically decorated.

Also scheduled for July 4th is the 40th annual July Fourth Kiddie Parade, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7105 in Fredericksburg, set to take place at the Adelsverein Hall at Marktplatz. The parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m., and is free to attend. All children age 12 and under can participate in the parade and are allowed to bring small pets, decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons, and scooters. For more information, contact the VFW Post 7105 at (512) 517-4211.

Fredericksburg’s annual fireworks show will return to Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park on July 4 at roughly 9:30 p.m. There will be several viewing areas available inside the park and at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Deadline for second tax installment coming up

Kerr County property owners who elected to pay their property taxes in two installments are reminded that their second payment is due before the end of business day on Friday, June 30. In order to avoid penalties and interest, taxpayers who initially paid prior to November 30, 2022, should remit their 2022 property tax installment by June 30, according to Kerr County Tax-Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves. All payments must be made […]

todayJune 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%