City of Fredericksburg gearing up for Fourth of July activities

AD

The City of Fredericksburg’s Fourth of July Parade is set to take place on Main Street on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m., featuring plenty of live music and festivities at Marktplatz. Entries will continue to be accepted through Friday, June 30 via email to fbgparade@gmail.com, or may be dropped off at the Visitor Information Center at 302 E. Austin Street. There is no charge to enter the parade, but all entries must be patriotically decorated.

Also scheduled for July 4th is the 40th annual July Fourth Kiddie Parade, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7105 in Fredericksburg, set to take place at the Adelsverein Hall at Marktplatz. The parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m., and is free to attend. All children age 12 and under can participate in the parade and are allowed to bring small pets, decorated bicycles, tricycles, wagons, and scooters. For more information, contact the VFW Post 7105 at (512) 517-4211.

Fredericksburg’s annual fireworks show will return to Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park on July 4 at roughly 9:30 p.m. There will be several viewing areas available inside the park and at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

AD