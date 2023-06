AD

The City of Kerrville has announced that beginning Monday, June 12, road closures are planned for Water and Clay Streets to accommodate underground utility construction and improvements for pedestrian safety at the Water and Clay Street intersection.

Water Street will be closed at the intersection of Water and Clay Streets for approximately two weeks. During this period, the Downtown Parking Garage will be accessible from Main Street to Clay Street.

Immediately after the Water Street closure, Clay Street will be closed for approximately one week. During the Clay Street closure, the Downtown Parking Garage will be accessible from Water Street. Vehicle and pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained during both construction projects.

For more information, contact the Kerrville Public Works department at (830) 258-1221.

AD