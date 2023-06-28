City of Kerrville getting ready for Fourth of July celebrations

AD

“Kerrville’s Fourth on the River,” presented by Arcadia Live, is set to take place on Tuesday, July 4 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, with festivities planned throughout the day. Besides a free concert, there will be a beer tent, food vendors, a kid zone, and a large fireworks display. Food vendors will open at 2 p.m., and the concert is scheduled for 3 p.m., with headliner the Randy Rogers Band playing at 8 p.m.

Touted as the largest fireworks display in the Texas Hill Country, the fireworks will be launched from Louise Hays Park and can be viewed from the park itself in addition to the surrounding downtown area. Tune in to radio station 94.3 The Rev-FM to enjoy patriotic music during the fireworks.

In order to keep attendees safe throughout the day, Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic the entire day, July 4, with the exeption of legally marked vehicles (plates/placards), while spots last. Drive-through requests for pickup and/or drop off will not be allowed, and only authorized personnel vehicles will be allowed access to the park.

Free covered parking is available in the downtown parking garage on Clay Street, and some spots will be available in the grassy area in front of Lehmann-Monroe Park at the intersection of La Casa Drive East and Park Lane East on a first come-first served basis.

Pedestrians can access the park via the main Louise Hays Park entrance, the Lehmann-Monroe entrance, and the sidewalk connection entrance near the Park Lane Apartments. The River Trail and the ramp and bridge located behind the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be open and accessible to the public before 6 p.m.

Tranquility Island and the portion of the Kerrville River Trail from Francisco Lemos Street through Tranquility Island, and the library ramp will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on July 4 for safety protocols regarding the fireworks show. The public may enjoy the use of the island until this time. Park users must vacate this area by 6 p.m. and will not be allowed access for any reason during the closure. After the fireworks show, the Kerrville Fire Department will reopen Tranquility Island and the library ramp once it is deemed safe to do so.

The city wants to remind citizens that fireworks are not allowed within the city limits of Kerrville. Public fireworks displays are permissible provided that all state and local laws are met and a permit is issued. Glass, outside alcoholic beverages, and dogs/pets are prohibited in the festival grounds. Smoking (including vaping and e-cigarettes) is prohibited in all city parks. Motorized vehicles, including golf carts and skate boards, are also prohibited on the Kerrville River Trail. The city shall have and shall exercise the power to control all activities and hours of access by the public into all city parks and recreation areas in order to protect and maintain the public health, safety and welfare, pursuant to City ordinance Sec. 74-2.

Throughout the day, one lane on the Sidney Baker/Highway 16 bridge will be closed for emergency personnel. Thompson Drive/Spur 98 and Water Street near city hall and the parking garage will be closed from 5-10 p.m. on July 4 to allow for safe passage of pedestrian traffic to and from the park/event area. The public is advised to expect delays while attempting to exit the Sidney Baker South mall parking lot and the H-E-B/Office Max areas immediately following the conclusion of the fireworks display.

Traffic officers, detour signs and traffic cones will be stationed at several intersections, side streets and parking lot entrances to assist motorists with exiting the area as efficiently as possible. Citizens are asked to be mindful of all officers, emergency vehicles, safety signs, and barricades in parks, trails, and roadways. It is unlawful to ignore and/or go around them.

All eastbound traffic on Thompson Drive will be required to turn south onto Cully Drive. All northbound traffic on Cully Drive will be required to turn west onto Thompson Drive. All southbound traffic crossing the bridge on Sidney Baker Street will be required to continue south on Sidney Baker Street North, and southbound traffic on Sidney Baker Street will NOT be allowed to turn east onto Park Lane in order to better facilitate the large numbers of vehicles exiting the park/event area. All westbound traffic on Park Lane will be required to turn either north or south onto Sidney Baker Street. All eastbound traffic on Water Street will be required to turn left on Clay Street, and all westbound traffic will be required to turn right on Earl Garrett Street.

Additionally, exiting traffic following the fireworks display, no left turns will be allowed from parking lots. All east bound traffic on Hill Country Drive and Lehman Drive will be required to turn south onto Sidney Baker Street. All traffic exiting the Office Max/H-E-B parking lot (all exits), will be required to turn north onto Sidney Baker Street. All westbound traffic on La Casa Street will be required to turn north onto Sidney Baker Street.

For more information and to see a detailed detour map, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

