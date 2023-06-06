AD
Local News

City of Kerrville offers tips for curbside recycling

todayJune 6, 2023

The City of Kerrville is offering tips for all residents who are participating in the curbside recycling program. The city recycles more than 90 tons per month, which is more than the weight of 16 adult elephants. The recycling industry says it has been facing numerous challenges and wants to assist in helping people do their part by recycling correctly.

Items that may be placed in recycle bins include paper products, bottles and jars, milk jugs, unbroken bottles, and even medicine bottle cups.

Residents are reminded that residents should not include plastic bags, and when placing your recycle bin at the street, make sure that your bin is fully closed and at least three feet away from other objects.

For more information, contact the City of Kerrville website by going to the Solid Waste department page and clicking My Garbage Services Map. Copies of the 2023 Residential Solid Waste Calendar are available at city hall , and residents can also call (830) 258-1221.

Written by: Michelle Layton

