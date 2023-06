AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind citizens that there will be a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at roughly 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive on Tuesday, July 4. Everyone should be reminded to take precautions accordingly for pets.

For additional information, contact the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

