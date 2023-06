AD

The City of Kerrville is asking citizens to continue their water conservation efforts as city officials continue to monitor river flow, well levels, water system sustainability, water demand, short/long-term weather forecasts, and other related factors. Currently, the city is in Stage 1 water conservation measures.

According to City of Kerrville Assistant Director of Public Works Scott Loveland, “Although rain events have occurred recently, we have to be mindful of the summer water demand and its impact to the safe operating capacity.”

Stage 1 measures do not affect the city’s reuse water customers, which include three area golf courses, the Sports Complex, and the Tivy High School and Schreiner University athletic fields. The City of Kerrville Water Management Plan can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/512/Water-Restrictions.

