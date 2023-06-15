City of Kerrville’s 2023 Parks and Recreation Guide honored

AD

The City of Kerrville’s 2023 Parks and Recreation Activity Guide was recently honored with an Award of Excellence at the Texas Association of Municipal Officers’ annual awards banquet June 8 in the Special Publications category for cities with populations less than 75,000. According to the Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle, “Sharing our parks and activities with them in such a way that is eye-catching, fun, and creative.” Boyle wants to remind citizens to be on the lookout for the 20224 guide for more activities which encourage people to get outdoors, get active and enjoy Kerrville.

The city’s activity guide contains information on every park, and event the Parks and Recreation Department offers throughout the year, as well as events at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Kerrville Police Department.

In 1974, the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers was developed as a result of the increasingly complex role of public information in the municipal government. For more information, visit tami.awardsplatform.com/gallery/RpJEeboY.

