    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Corey Kent’s shiny ‘Blacktop’ has arrived

todayJune 2, 2023

Courtesy of RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville

Corey Kent‘s long-awaited debut album, Blacktop, has arrived.

Out now via RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville, the 10-track project features Corey’s chart-topping RIAA-certified Platinum hit single, “Wild As Her.”

“I went to work for a pavement company when the world shut down. I even recorded a few of the songs on Blacktop while I was still working there. So what better way to pay tribute to that industry and the folks that gave me an opportunity to provide for my family,” shares the country newcomer.

“I also called it Blacktop because that’s where we’ve spent the most time over the last few years pounding the pavement and playing club after club every weekend since Jan 2021,” adds Corey. “Blacktop pays tribute to where I’ve been, what we’ve been up to, and through, and where we are headed.”

Corey will celebrate his career milestone with a sold-out album release show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Friday, June 2.

Here’s the Blacktop track list:

“Wild as Her”

“Long Story Short”

“Something’s Gonna Kill Me”

“Man of the House”

“Gone as You”

“BiC Flame”

“Call It a Night”

“How You Know You Made It”

“Hood of That Car”

“Once or Twice”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

