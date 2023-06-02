Corey Kent’s shiny ‘Blacktop’ has arrived

Corey Kent‘s long-awaited debut album, Blacktop, has arrived.

Out now via RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville, the 10-track project features Corey’s chart-topping RIAA-certified Platinum hit single, “Wild As Her.”

“I went to work for a pavement company when the world shut down. I even recorded a few of the songs on Blacktop while I was still working there. So what better way to pay tribute to that industry and the folks that gave me an opportunity to provide for my family,” shares the country newcomer.

“I also called it Blacktop because that’s where we’ve spent the most time over the last few years pounding the pavement and playing club after club every weekend since Jan 2021,” adds Corey. “Blacktop pays tribute to where I’ve been, what we’ve been up to, and through, and where we are headed.”

Corey will celebrate his career milestone with a sold-out album release show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Friday, June 2.