Cyndi Lauper not thrilled about turning 70: “I’m just going to have to get over it”

todayJune 22, 2023

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper turns 70 on June 22 and it sounds like the milestone is something she wasn’t exactly looking forward to.  

“Oy. Oy. That’s all I got to say. Oy!” Lauper told People about her big birthday. “I haven’t thought about it. I was always pissed off on my birthday.” 

And she’s not kidding, recalling several other instances of when she wasn’t exactly celebrating getting another year older.  

“One year, when I was 38, I remember back then I wasn’t going to get up or talk to anybody,” she says. “My friends came banging on my door, and they said, ‘Listen, next year you’re going to be more pissed off. Come on, get up now. We’re going to Teddy’s. We’re having a party.’”

Cyndi also had a similar reaction to turning 30, noting that producer Rick Chertoff told her, “Don’t be ridiculous. Life starts at 30,” and dragged her out to eat.

She adds, “So, I’m just going to have to get over it [this year].”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

