Da Ya Think I’m Pricey? Rod Stewart lists LA mansion for $70 million

Rod Stewart recently made headlines when he announced he’d abandoned plans to sell his music catalog for millions. But he can make up for losing that income stream when he sells his mansion in Los Angeles — for $70 million.

The Wall Street Journal says Rod is selling his 33,000-square-foot estate, which includes a nine-bedroom home on three acres, a soccer field and a pool. Rod bought the property for just over $12 million back in 1991, and then had it designed to look like a European château, with marble floors, wood paneling, crystal chandeliers and a classical fountain outside.

The home includes a library, a formal dining room can seat 20 people, huge for what’s described as Rod’s “extensive shoe collection,” and, most unusually, a speakeasy. No word on whether or not it comes stocked with Rod’s new signature brand of whisky, Wolfie’s.

As for why Rod is selling, his real estate agent wouldn’t comment, but told the Wall Street Journal that the property will appear to people who are looking for “a return to maximalism.”

It’s not like Rod was going to spend a lot of time at the mansion in the near future anyway. Not only does he also own homes in England and Palm Beach, Florida, but he’s currently on tour in Europe. The North American leg of his tour starts July 29.