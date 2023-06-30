AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Damian Macias Announced as Women’s Soccer Head Coach

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Damian Macias as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Women’s Soccer.

Macias will be making his return to Schreiner University, where he spent two years as an Assistant Coach for the Schreiner University Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs from 1999-2001.

After leaving Schreiner in 2001, Macias has spent the past two decades building up an impressive soccer resume coaching at the club, high school, and collegiate levels across the country. 

Most recently, Macias served as the Associate Head Coach of the women’s soccer program at the University of North Dakota in 2023.

“We are excited to have coach Macias join our staff here at Schreiner University” said Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh “our women’s soccer program has shown strong growth and success this past season, and we are looking forward to the experience and leadership that coach Macias will provide as he aims to take the program to new heights.”

As a native Texan, Macias received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas- San Antonio in criminal justice in 1994. He also completed two master’s degrees in sports management (Liberty, 04′) and recreation and sports sciences (Ohio, 17′).

Now making his return to the Lonestar State, coach Macias will take over a Schreiner Women’s Soccer program that finished 4th in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) and qualified for the SCAC Championship last season.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of the Schreiner University Women’s Soccer program” said Damian Macias “I am truly excited to join the Mountaineer family and am extremely grateful to both Bill Raleigh and Charlie McCormick for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the exceptional women who make this program what it is.” Macias contiued “Schreiner University is where I started my college coaching journey and it will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to meeting the current team and building relationships with these young women as we hit the ground running in pursuit of excellence within the SCAC and the broader DIII landscape. As a family, Amy and I are excited to return to the Texas Hill Country!”

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

freeform-cancels-‘single-drunk-female’-and-‘the-watchful-eye’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Freeform cancels ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘The Watchful Eye’

Sofia Black-D'Elia -- Freeform/Koury Angelo Freeform has canceled its dramedy Single Drunk Female after two seasons and will not be renewing its thriller show The Watchful Eye, ABC Audio has confirmed. The former show, which got back underway for its sophomore frame in April, follows Sofia Black-D’Elia's alcoholic Samantha Fink, who is forced to move back in with her overbearing mother, Ally Sheedy's Carol. The Watchful Eye starred Mariel Molino […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%