Danielle Pedraza Named to NFCA All-Region First Team

KERRVILLE, TX: Danielle Pedraza, of Schreiner University Softball has been announced as a member of the 2023 NFCA Division III All-Region Team.

From NFCA

“The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the 373 student-athletes from 174 schools who comprise the 2023 NFCA Division III All-Region teams… Twenty-three teams had three players chosen, 52 had two selected, and 73 had one representative… The awards honor student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with selection to one of three teams. NFCA member head coaches nominate and then vote for the winners in their respective region… All honorees move forward to be considered for selection for the three NFCA Division III All-America squads, which will be announced May 31 online and on-site at the NCAA Division III Finals banquet in Marshall, Texas.”

DIVISION III – REGION – X – FIRST TEAM

Tayah Kelley Linfield University