AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s next stop: The Hollywood Walk of Fame

todayJune 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Darius Rucker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. The new selections in the Recording category are Darius, Gwen StefaniToni BraxtonDef Leppard and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, among others.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” shares chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” she adds.

Other country superstars with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Blake Shelton, Carrie UnderwoodDolly PartonReba McEntireShania TwainTim McGraw and Vince Gill.

Visit walkoffame.com for the full list of this year’s honorees.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

stray-cats’-brian-setzer-announces-first-tour-in-over-four-years
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer announces first tour in over four years

Photo by Russ Harrington Brian Setzer is ready to hit the road again. The Stray Cats frontman just announced dates for the Rockabilly Riot tour, marking Setzer’s first live shows in over four years. “I’ve had a pretty long break, and I needed it,” Setzer shares. “I’m renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-a** little 3-piece band and start playing.”  […]

todayJune 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%