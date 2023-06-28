Darius Rucker’s next stop: The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Darius Rucker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. The new selections in the Recording category are Darius, Gwen Stefani, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, among others.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” shares chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” she adds.

Other country superstars with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Vince Gill.

Visit walkoffame.com for the full list of this year’s honorees.