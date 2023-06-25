AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl joins Guns N’ Roses & Pretenders at Glastonbury

todayJune 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Not content to just play a surprise show with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023, Dave Grohl also made a few extra appearances at the famed English festival.

The “Everlong” rocker hopped onstage during Guns N’ Roses‘ headlining set on Saturday, June 24, joining Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan on guitar and backing vocals during a closing rendition of “Paradise City.”

“We’re gonna bring out a friend … Mr. Dave Grohl,” Rose told the crowd in introducing the Foo frontman. “Because there’s never such a thing as too many guitars!”

Earlier Saturday, Grohl showed up during Pretenders‘ performance. While they missed a chance to play “The Pretender” with Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde and company invited Grohl up to play drums during “Tattooed Love Boys,” which also featured Johnny Marr.

Foo Fighters’ surprise Glastonbury set, which was billed as “The Churnups” leading up to the show, took place on Friday, June 23. The performance ended with a rendition of “Everlong” dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

﻿(“Paradise City” video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elton-john-draws-massive-crowd,-brings-out-guests-to-close-out-glastonbury-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Elton John draws massive crowd, brings out guests to close out Glastonbury Festival

Craig Sjodin/ABC Elton John headlined England's Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, a performance that is expected to be his final U.K. show ever. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer drew a massive crowd to his closing set on the main Pyramid Stage, opening the show with his 1975 cover of The Who’s “Pinball Wizard,” which, according to SetList.fm, was the first time he performed the song since 2009 Elton also brought […]

todayJune 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%