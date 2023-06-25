Dave Grohl joins Guns N’ Roses & Pretenders at Glastonbury

ABC/Randy Holmes

Not content to just play a surprise show with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury 2023, Dave Grohl also made a few extra appearances at the famed English festival.

The “Everlong” rocker hopped onstage during Guns N’ Roses‘ headlining set on Saturday, June 24, joining Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan on guitar and backing vocals during a closing rendition of “Paradise City.”

“We’re gonna bring out a friend … Mr. Dave Grohl,” Rose told the crowd in introducing the Foo frontman. “Because there’s never such a thing as too many guitars!”

Earlier Saturday, Grohl showed up during Pretenders‘ performance. While they missed a chance to play “The Pretender” with Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde and company invited Grohl up to play drums during “Tattooed Love Boys,” which also featured Johnny Marr.

Foo Fighters’ surprise Glastonbury set, which was billed as “The Churnups” leading up to the show, took place on Friday, June 23. The performance ended with a rendition of “Everlong” dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

﻿(“Paradise City” video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿